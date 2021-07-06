Brokerages Set Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Target Price at $45.08

Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.08.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARGO shares. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HSBC raised their target price on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

ARGO stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.67. 650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,127. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $31.21 and a 52-week high of $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $510.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 522.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 45,042 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,729,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.