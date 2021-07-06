SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s 10th Largest Position

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 2.0% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $38,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $39,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY traded down $7.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $485.81. The stock had a trading volume of 22,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,991. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $314.48 and a 12 month high of $507.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $494.54.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.