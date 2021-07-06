Nantahala Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,864 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 2.02% of Adicet Bio worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 928,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 3,698.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $173,386.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,146 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

ACET stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,099. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.58.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of ($3.98) million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Adicet Bio Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

