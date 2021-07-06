Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.24. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 447.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

IRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $25,443.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,603.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,880 shares of company stock worth $325,973. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $3,383,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 307,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 43,410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 292,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $2,870,000.

IRWD stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.54. 31,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,860. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.79.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.