Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Reaches $0.0070 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $91,515.50 and approximately $76.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 80.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00009163 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.