Analysts Anticipate Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will announce sales of $135.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.43 million to $138.98 million. Northwest Bancshares posted sales of $133.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year sales of $539.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $531.90 million to $553.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $535.05 million, with estimates ranging from $518.00 million to $561.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.17 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $38,090.25. Also, Director David M. Tullio acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at $115,538. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,835 shares of company stock worth $54,334. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 101,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,893,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,121,000 after acquiring an additional 75,298 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWBI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.45. 18,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,101. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.39%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

