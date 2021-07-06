Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR traded down $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.08. 66,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,685. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.09. The stock has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $59.07 and a 12-month high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

