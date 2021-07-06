Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.46. Chegg reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHGG shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

In other Chegg news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,789,834.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,146 shares in the company, valued at $12,542,275.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,770,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,745,678.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,714 shares of company stock valued at $7,418,134. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Chegg by 12.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,930,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,355 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Chegg by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,098,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,724,000 after purchasing an additional 626,312 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Chegg by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,357,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,655 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Chegg by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,224,000 after buying an additional 1,544,901 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,482,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,638,000 after buying an additional 59,530 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.60. 9,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,815. Chegg has a one year low of $62.84 and a one year high of $115.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of -165.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

