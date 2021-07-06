Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.83 Million

Brokerages expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to announce $85.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.00 million. Corcept Therapeutics reported sales of $88.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year sales of $371.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $366.48 million to $377.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $438.33 million, with estimates ranging from $435.85 million to $440.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,076,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $240,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,824.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,193,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORT stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $21.98. 3,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,728. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.90. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

