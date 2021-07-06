Profund Advisors LLC Buys 1,141 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,187,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $4.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $306.83. The company had a trading volume of 16,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,765. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

