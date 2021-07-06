Profund Advisors LLC Raises Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $16.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,222.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,201. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,301.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

