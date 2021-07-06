Nantahala Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,882,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474,519 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 5.78% of Wave Life Sciences worth $16,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 1,204.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 150,305 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,665,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,176,000 after buying an additional 741,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 40,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 20,473 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WVE. Truist reduced their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ:WVE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,772. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 242.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

