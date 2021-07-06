Nantahala Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 900,000 Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,105,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOOK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 9.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 14,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 108.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 176,051 shares in the last quarter. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HOOK shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

NASDAQ:HOOK traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,095. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 237.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hookipa Pharma news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 328,620 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $3,811,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hookipa Pharma Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.