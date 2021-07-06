Nantahala Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,432,490 Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,432,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,030,000. Metromile comprises 0.7% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MILE. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Metromile in the 1st quarter worth about $96,564,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,311,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Metromile in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile in the first quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

MILE remained flat at $$8.81 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,529. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86. Metromile, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $20.39.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($9.57) by $8.20. The business had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Metromile, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MILE. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Metromile in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Metromile in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

