Nantahala Capital Management LLC Has $44.76 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 987,784 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 552,862 shares during the quarter. Meta Financial Group comprises about 1.3% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.09% of Meta Financial Group worth $44,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $59,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,277. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.93. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.06.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.81 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,211,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

