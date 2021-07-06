Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $222.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Avery Dennison’s earnings estimates for the current year have undergone upward revisions lately. The company expects earnings per share between $8.40 and $8.80 for the current year. The mid-point of the range reflects year-over-year growth of 21%. Avery Dennison expects organic sales growth to be approximately 9-11% for the current year, driven by higher volume and price hikes. The Label and Packaging Materials segment serves essential categories that are witnessing higher demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Retail Branding and Information Solutions business is benefiting from core apparel business. The company is poised to gain from investment in high-value product categories, acquisitions and productivity improvement. However, raw material and freight cost inflation might dent the company's margins in the upcoming quarter.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.45.

Avery Dennison stock traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,914. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $109.99 and a fifty-two week high of $226.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $125,624,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $120,218,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $57,647,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,037,000 after purchasing an additional 308,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

