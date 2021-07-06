Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 0.9% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,146. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.42. The company has a market capitalization of $175.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.43 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.97.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

