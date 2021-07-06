Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,871 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Illumina makes up about 0.6% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $14,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,542 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $24,991,000 after buying an additional 26,058 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Illumina by 808.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 527 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,028 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina stock traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $470.68. 5,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,820. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The firm has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a PE ratio of 110.92 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $421.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total transaction of $126,234.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total transaction of $1,607,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,060,387.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,728 shares of company stock valued at $5,838,870. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.32.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

