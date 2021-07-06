Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $12,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Charter Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.24.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $9.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $722.31. 10,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,767. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $520.48 and a twelve month high of $733.62. The company has a market cap of $136.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $691.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

