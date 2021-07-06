MML Investors Services LLC Has $60.66 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,733 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,999 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $60,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,125,258,000 after acquiring an additional 349,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,033,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,146,880,000 after buying an additional 187,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $5.67 on Tuesday, hitting $317.03. The stock had a trading volume of 68,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,065. The business has a fifty day moving average of $317.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.22 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The company has a market capitalization of $337.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 5,575.49%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

