Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $15.40 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,501 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for about 4.2% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $15,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthgate Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 105,528 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 222,126 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after purchasing an additional 29,282 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,812 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Uber Technologies by 208.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 77,592 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 52,437 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $17,462,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.18. 590,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,219,178. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.48 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.84.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

