Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Trading 6% Higher

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) shares traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.14 and last traded at $15.06. 17,717 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,692,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

FUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Aegis increased their target price on Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcimoto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

The company has a current ratio of 15.65, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $520.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 650.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%. The company had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. Equities analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUV. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Arcimoto by 1,980.0% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 581.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

