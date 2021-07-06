Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Sells 5,602 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,602 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MHI. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 233,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000.

Shares of MHI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.91. 65 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,940. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $13.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

