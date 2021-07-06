Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Sells 10,550 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 30.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,550 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 250.0% during the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth approximately $24,505,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,018,000 after buying an additional 69,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after buying an additional 18,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.07.

Shares of RCL stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,600. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.36. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $45.71 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.81.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,393 shares of company stock valued at $28,552,562 over the last ninety days. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

