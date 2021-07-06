Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,672 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.2% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $135,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $103.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,614.96. 252,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,614. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,330.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

