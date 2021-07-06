Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 21.8% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000.

Shares of NYSE PNI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,248. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

