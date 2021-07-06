Winpak (TSE:WPK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $37.81

Shares of Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$37.81 and last traded at C$37.82, with a volume of 5291 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.22.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC downgraded Winpak from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Winpak to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded Winpak from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$41.09. The firm has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 11.43.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$284.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$279.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Winpak Ltd. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $3.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.45%.

About Winpak (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

