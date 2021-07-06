Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.53

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.53 and last traded at $27.53, with a volume of 18924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RELX. BNP Paribas raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Relx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 165,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Relx by 23.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Relx by 25.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Relx by 80.8% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Relx by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,525,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,624,000 after acquiring an additional 60,146 shares in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relx Company Profile (NYSE:RELX)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

