Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.53

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.53 and last traded at $27.53, with a volume of 18924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RELX. BNP Paribas raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.72.
Relx Company Profile (NYSE:RELX)
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.
