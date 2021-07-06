Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned 0.79% of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CXH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.30. 4,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,266. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

