Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Gap Down to $23.62

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.62, but opened at $22.80. Avidity Biosciences shares last traded at $23.30, with a volume of 458 shares trading hands.

RNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.76.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 763.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $565,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,211.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $362,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,303 shares of company stock valued at $933,720. Company insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,647,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,029,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,652 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 16,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

