Zacks: Analysts Expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to report sales of $31.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.45 million and the highest is $32.50 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $29.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $130.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.70 million to $132.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $150.19 million, with estimates ranging from $129.77 million to $164.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.14 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 60.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPRX shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of CPRX stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.48. 26,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,906. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.43. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $566.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 12,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.