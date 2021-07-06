Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $83,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $2.14 on Tuesday, reaching $2,503.01. The company had a trading volume of 33,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,508.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,372.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

