Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Sells 17,836 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,394 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,836 shares during the period. Popular comprises about 1.2% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BPOP. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Popular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Popular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Popular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

Shares of BPOP traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.14. 3,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,287. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.12 million. Popular had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

