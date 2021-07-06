Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 444,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the quarter. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund makes up approximately 3.2% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $6,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 808,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,122,000 after acquiring an additional 56,650 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 202,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639 shares during the period.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

ISD remained flat at $$16.37 during midday trading on Tuesday. 31 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,313. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.14. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $16.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.