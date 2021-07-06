PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,556 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,340,000 after acquiring an additional 601,592 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 0.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,612,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,393,000 after acquiring an additional 59,675 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 13.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,536,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,180,000 after acquiring an additional 998,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PPL by 54.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,491 shares in the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.27.

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.86. The company had a trading volume of 76,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,812,276. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

