Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Sold by Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC

Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC reduced its holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,405,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817,549 shares during the quarter. Vaxcyte comprises 8.9% of Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC owned 2.74% of Vaxcyte worth $27,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,693,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,983,000 after purchasing an additional 688,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth $590,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 21,924 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxcyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Vaxcyte stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.95. 2,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,351. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $58.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $115,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,116.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 8,093 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $179,179.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,914.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,515 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,859 in the last three months. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

