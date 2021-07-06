Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $7,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.33.

Vulcan Materials stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,044. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $114.43 and a twelve month high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

