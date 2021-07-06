Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 102 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE:MMM traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,562. 3M has a 1 year low of $148.80 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.34.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.64.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.