Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 92.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 700 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,051 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Facebook by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Facebook by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after buying an additional 1,427,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $3.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $351.60. 357,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,207,589. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $226.90 and a one year high of $358.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $328.12.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total transaction of $89,122.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,318,020 shares of company stock worth $745,401,661. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

