Zacks: Analysts Expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Brokerages expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.30. El Pollo Loco reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover El Pollo Loco.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.16 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOCO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $230,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,054.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the first quarter valued at about $48,975,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after buying an additional 517,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,685,000 after buying an additional 363,121 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 294,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 169.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 221,479 shares during the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LOCO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.72. 2,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,116. The stock has a market cap of $682.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23. El Pollo Loco has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo Loco (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.