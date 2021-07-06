Zacks: Analysts Expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2021

Brokerages expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.30. El Pollo Loco reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.16 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOCO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $230,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,054.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the first quarter valued at about $48,975,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after buying an additional 517,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,685,000 after buying an additional 363,121 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 294,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 169.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 221,479 shares during the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LOCO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.72. 2,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,116. The stock has a market cap of $682.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23. El Pollo Loco has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo Loco (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.