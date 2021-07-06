Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Grows Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1,882.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,516 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Cummins were worth $13,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,432,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Cummins by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Cummins by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $6.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.03. The company had a trading volume of 15,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.17. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.30 and a 52-week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.47.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

