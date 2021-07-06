NuBits (USNBT) Trading 19.2% Lower Over Last Week

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded down 20.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One NuBits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001000 BTC on exchanges. NuBits has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $8,061.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NuBits has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000159 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

NuBits Profile

NuBits is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com . The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling NuBits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

