Deeper Network (DPR) Price Down 11% Over Last 7 Days

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $20.29 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0525 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00046016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00134871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00166621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,036.96 or 1.00116497 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.30 or 0.00948012 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,168,082 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

