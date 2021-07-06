Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $15.93 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 0.8% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.03.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,018,760. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $43.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

