Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279,042 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,307,000 after purchasing an additional 194,617 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,070,000 after purchasing an additional 152,482 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,934 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,760,000 after purchasing an additional 242,056 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.44 on Tuesday, reaching $222.45. 6,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,130. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.72. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $142.10 and a 1-year high of $228.87.

