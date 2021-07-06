Morpheus Labs (MITX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.17 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 6th. Over the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $16.20 million and $1.17 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be bought for $0.0382 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00058867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.68 or 0.00969731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,952.62 or 0.08684849 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

MITX is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 718,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,637,291 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

