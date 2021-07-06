Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 341,600 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the May 31st total of 292,500 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,328,000 after purchasing an additional 78,658 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 156,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 381,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FC stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,591. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $38.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.00, a PEG ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.75.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 6.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

