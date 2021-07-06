Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Shares Up 2%

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) rose 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.14 and last traded at $39.83. Approximately 22,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,304,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.04.

KL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 30.36%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,895,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,421,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,488 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,027,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,411,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,883,000 after acquiring an additional 722,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.