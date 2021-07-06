Founders Financial Alliance LLC Lowers Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC decreased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.23.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 222,111 shares of company stock valued at $48,675,260 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $219.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $224.60. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

