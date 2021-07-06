Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.97

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.97 and last traded at $22.94, with a volume of 7611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

TSLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 106.63% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $66.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.10 million. Analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.21%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 400.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

